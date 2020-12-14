Erdem is officially offering inclusive sizing in all collections from here on out. The brand announced that it will now offer a size range from a US 2 to a US 18, both online and in its Mayfair flagship store, beginning with its recently launched Resort 2021 collection.

"This is part of a long-term commitment to make ERDEM more inclusive for all, something that is extremely important to Creative Director Erdem Moralioglu," the brand announced in an official statement. "Over the past few years, there has been both a desire and a need from the clients and customers for the brand to offer a more diverse range of sizes, something which was possible for bespoke clients only previously but that is now available across our ready to wear collections."

To commemorate the occasion, Erdem tapped photographer Ina Lekiewicz to shoot model Charlotte Robinson in an editorial for its new resort collection.

Erdem is one of the first luxury brands to now offer inclusive sizing as part of its ready-to-wear collections, but could be a positive sign of where the fashion industry is headed. Your move, everyone else.

Take a look at Erdem's Resort 2021 campaign, below.

Photo by Ina Lekiewicz

