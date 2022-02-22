India Roby
Barbie Ferreira, Alexa Demie in Euphoria Season 2: Episode 7.
Eddy Chen/HBO

Fashion

The Best Outfits From Euphoria’s “The Theater And Its Double” Episode

Lexi’s debut play gave us some of the best looks of the season.

Euphoria fans finally got to see Lexi’s highly-anticipated high school play, titled Our Life, in Episode 7 and not only did the reality-based script showcase some stellar performances but the outfits were some of the best of the season.

Check out our roundup of favorite looks from Euphoria’s “The Theater and Its Double” episode, from Lexi in Miu Miu to Maddy in Jacquemus and more, ahead.

HBO Max/Eddy Chen

Episode 7: Lexi Howard

Lexi starts off Our Life with a flashback, wearing a custom black velvet dress from Batsheva and black Mary Jane heels from By Far.

fb
tw

Tap