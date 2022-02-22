Euphoria fans finally got to see Lexi’s highly-anticipated high school play, titled Our Life, in Episode 7 and not only did the reality-based script showcase some stellar performances but the outfits were some of the best of the season.

Check out our roundup of favorite looks from Euphoria’s “The Theater and Its Double” episode, from Lexi in Miu Miu to Maddy in Jacquemus and more, ahead.