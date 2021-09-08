There are few pieces more essential to your fall closet than denim and 2021’s trends won’t disappoint. The timeless staple is being embellished, transformed, and elevated in new ways while also reinventing classic and vintage forms that made it so iconic in seasons past. Whether you’re wanting to find the best skinny-jean alternative (read: dad jeans) or looking to step out with statement denim (patchwork, prints), we’ve found the trends that will guide you to your next favorite — and yes, that includes Y2K’s low-rise styles.

Throwback silhouettes are a guaranteed must-have for fall. The effortless high-rise straight jean that Barack Obama coined “dad jeans” complete a classic, casual look but can also be styled with a more fashion-forward take, pairing corsets, blazers, and heels for a night out. And the ever-controversial low-rise jean is making its early-aughts return complete with baby tees, heeled flip-flops, and baguette bags.

Making denim a statement piece is going to be everywhere this fall season, as well. Whether it be a dainty, microfloral motif or a multi-wash patchwork print, denim will definitely be your hero piece as the temps cool down. Plus, consider opting for overalls, too. The style is a fun, different way to integrate classic denim and comes in options outside of just your standard blue jean look.

To get shopping Fall 2021’s best denim trends, keep scrolling.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fall 2021 Denim Trend No. 1: Dad Jeans

The traditional “dadcore” jean is back to take the baggy silhouette into fall. This iconic, straight-leg pant (as opposed to the mom jean’s high-rise, relaxed fit) has been made into a denim essential recently, becoming a versatile option for casual, daytime looks into chic evening ‘fits. This pant is a mainstay of street style looks for stars like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid.

Fall 2021 Denim Trend No. 2: Low-Rise Jeans

The polarizing but beloved Y2K trend has made its humble return to the trend forecast. Low-rise jeans have definitely secured their place as a Fall 2021 denim trend, thanks to endless Poshmark listings and viral TikTok videos. From the classic Abercrombie & Fitch pair to the contemporary Revice jean, this hip-grazing denim is vying for a spot in your fall closet.

Fall 2021 Denim Trend No. 3: Printed Denim

For the maximal, pattern-mixing dresser, printed denim is the perfect fit. Floral motifs and kitschy newsprints are a few ways these eye-catching patterns are manifesting themselves in the realm of jeans. Pair with a simple T-shirt or maximize the look with a zany sweater.

Fall 2021 Denim Trend No. 4: Patchwork Denim

In line with the trends on the Fall 2021 runways, patchwork has made its way over to denim. Mixed-wash jeans and patchwork detailing are adding a craftcore flare to your traditional denim. Whether it be a grungy DIY moment or a ‘70s-era homage, patchwork jeans will liven up your cold-weather closet.

Fall 2021 Denim Trend No. 5: Overalls

If you’re like us, your younger self is probably screaming for the denim overall trend. The ideal daytime look offers comfort and character and it’s back and better than ever for fall. Whether in a railroad stripe, checkerboard print, or a splatter bleach look, this trend is your go-to all-over denim ‘fit.