Jacquelyn Greenfield
Courtesy of Astr the Label

Fashion

16 Guest Dresses To Wear For Your Next Fall Wedding

It’s all about deep hues in fun textures this season.

fb
tw

The height of fall wedding season is right around the corner and we’re more than ready to participate. Next to celebrating the love between family and close friends, attending a fall wedding finally gives us the excuse to dress up and party again with very few sartorial restrictions.

There’s no doubt that summer weddings are very fun but they can also be very hot, causing one to be more mindful of the somewhat limiting dress options. But with cool and breezy weather quickly approaching, the variety and choices for fall wedding guest dresses are practically endless. For an early-in-the-season outdoor event, an embroidered mini dress with sheer stockings could do the trick or opt for a flowing velvet gown for a black-tie affair.

This fall, we’re seeing neutrals trending when it comes to dressier occasions, from deep chocolate browns to light and airy taupes that elevate the most simple silhouette. It’s also a great alternative colorway if you’re tired of the usual wedding guest dresses in black, navy, and deep berry tones. (Though, there’s nothing wrong with those shades either.) We narrowed down the best wedding guest dresses by considering a slew of options, including length, style, and even non-clashing colors and patterns that will be a perfect match for all of your upcoming celebratory nuptials.

Below, find 16 wedding-guest-approved dresses to wear for the fall season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Haven Dress
Hutch

Who said you can’t do florals in the fall?

Thelma Velvet Dress
Azazie

Elevate your regular black dress with this mesh insert cap sleeve design.

Jasmine Ruched Jersey Mini Dress
Intermix

This copper mini dress is giving all the autumn harvest vibes you need.

Helmut Lang Black Ruched Long Sleeve Dress
SSENSE

You can never go wrong with a little black dress.

Imogen Dress
Mara Hoffman

An off-the-shoulder sweater dress is perfect for a casual outside ceremony.

Spread Your Shine Sequin Embroidered Bodycon Dress
Lulu's

If you’re heading to a black-tie wedding but still want to keep it sexy, this dress is the way to go.

Es Vedra Dress
Cult Naked

This rust-colored slip dress is perfect for any wedding and your going-out wardrobe.

Jamille Baby Blue Draped Corset Midi Dress
House of CB

Surprisingly, baby blue is one of those pretty pastel colors you can take into fall.

Stella Cut Out Gown
Nookie

You can never go wrong with simple cutouts.

Staud Mini Wells Dress
ShopBop

A classic fit and flare mini dress is just what you need this wedding season.

Draped Lingerie Style Dress
Zara

A deep hunter green slip dress is a must-have this season.

Apiece Apart San Cristobal Trapeze Dress
11 Honoré

A multi-colored print or pattern is such a great way to make a statement at any wedding.

Verena Dress
Reformation

The fall wedding season is the best time to get away with a bold red dress.

Satin Racerback Tie Midi Dress
Nasty Gal

Go for classic ‘90s style with this open-back midi length dress.

Dundas x Revolve Kate Midi Dress
Revolve

A chocolate one-shoulder dress is a fall wardrobe must-have for any event that you have planned.

Rina Ruffle Strap Midi Dress
ASTR The Label

Add some definition to your slip dress with subtle ruffles.