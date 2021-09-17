The height of fall wedding season is right around the corner and we’re more than ready to participate. Next to celebrating the love between family and close friends, attending a fall wedding finally gives us the excuse to dress up and party again with very few sartorial restrictions.

There’s no doubt that summer weddings are very fun but they can also be very hot, causing one to be more mindful of the somewhat limiting dress options. But with cool and breezy weather quickly approaching, the variety and choices for fall wedding guest dresses are practically endless. For an early-in-the-season outdoor event, an embroidered mini dress with sheer stockings could do the trick or opt for a flowing velvet gown for a black-tie affair.

This fall, we’re seeing neutrals trending when it comes to dressier occasions, from deep chocolate browns to light and airy taupes that elevate the most simple silhouette. It’s also a great alternative colorway if you’re tired of the usual wedding guest dresses in black, navy, and deep berry tones. (Though, there’s nothing wrong with those shades either.) We narrowed down the best wedding guest dresses by considering a slew of options, including length, style, and even non-clashing colors and patterns that will be a perfect match for all of your upcoming celebratory nuptials.

Below, find 16 wedding-guest-approved dresses to wear for the fall season.

