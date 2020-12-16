The 16 Fashion Items That Were Everywhere In 2020

Fashion
From sold-out Telfar Shopping Bags to nap dresses and tie-dye sweats.
While it may feel like we mostly wore sweatpants at home, there were actually a few definitive styles and trends from the past year. From sold-out Telfar Shopping Bags to nap dresses and tie-dye becoming a quarantine must-have, these are the fashion items that were everywhere in 2020.
Ah, the sweatsuit. Perhaps the unofficial uniform of 2020. While many people took the extra time given to us this year by DIYing their own, others opted to shop from popular loungewear brands, like Bandier and By Samii Ryan.