The 9 Fashion Trends That Will Be Big In 2021

As we put 2020 (almost) behind us and look towards 2021, thinking about the future might seem more daunting than ever. Will we be inside in the summer? Out to dinner by fall? To put you at ease and excited for a new year and new wardrobe, we've predicted the 2021 fashion trends that will be everywhere in 2021.

Following a tumultuous and introspective year, shoppers are more conscious of how they dress and where they spend as it relates to their personal values. A re-energized focus on sustainable, inclusive, and diverse brands plays a major role in what buying will and should look like in the upcoming year.

The restart of the new year also calls for cleaning out your one-off, trendy items and investing in luxe, versatile pieces. Creating a capsule wardrobe allows you to focus on worthwhile garments, along with a few experimental items that you may have never considered before. (Water bottle bags and sweater shrugs, anyone?) Just because you're rethinking how you approach your personal style doesn't mean you can't stop having fun. With these nine soon-to-be big fashion items at the base of your closet, you can refresh your go-to looks while adding in new, unexpected pieces that are guaranteed to be a future favorite.

Below, we created a capsule wardrobe guide that will start your 2021 on a fresh and fashionable note.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2021 Fashion Trend #1: Knit Bra

With comfort dressing at the forefront of everyone's wardrobe, the knit bra is a modern take on underpinnings that can be dressed up or down. Stemming from Katie Holmes' viral Khaite bra-and-cardigan set, cashmere undergarments have been popping up across high and low brands. Whether paired with a matching cardigan, over a casual white T-shirt, or with denim and a trench coat, cozy bras can be easily integrated into your everyday wardrobe.

2021 Fashion Trend #2: Netting

This edgy but transitional trend covered the Spring 2021 runways from brands like Dries van Noten, Balenciaga, and Burberry. A netted top or dress can be layered over a turtleneck bodysuit, a tank dress, or a top and shorts look to add interest and dimension. Netting can even translate into your workout gear and your accessories with brands like Alo Yoga and Sea Star Beachwear.

2021 Fashion Trend #3: Canteen Bag

Taking care of yourself has never been more important. Staying hydrated is in fashion and a charming designer canteen makes it that much easier, and, of course, chicer. Seen on the runways of Fendi, Givenchy, and many more, crossbody canteens are on their way to being a coveted accessory. Canteens not only point towards good health but also give a nod to the growing issue of sustainability in the industry.

2021 Fashion Trend #4: Platform Flip-Flops

This '90s throwback is your ultimate spring and summer pick-me-up. With a platform sole, this sandal style is elevated in more ways than one. Throw together with a slip dress, denim boyfriend shorts, or your warm-weather romper for an effortless look. As the temperatures begin to rise, keep your eye out for the best of next year's flatform flip-flops.

2021 Fashion Trend #5: Fashion Joggers

Luxe loungewear has transcended the lazy Sunday and is the go-to outfit this year. As we enter 2021, your cashmere and logo sweats are as dressy as your embellished one-shoulder top. Coordinated lounge sets of all kinds have emerged and a cozy pair of buttery soft pants is at the top of our new-year wardrobe. Elegantly buried under a teddy coat for your cold-weather coffee run or with a tank and minimal sneakers for a spring picnic, your comfiest pants will transition with you year-round.

2021 Fashion Trend #6: Supersized Tote

A Mary Poppins-esque tote bag is popular and practical in 2021, gracing the runways of lust-worthy brands, such as Khaite and Valentino. In creamy leather or sustainable canvas, these supermarket-style shopper bags are guaranteed to upgrade your wardrobe. Whether it's your catch-all accessory, your apocalypse bag, or your occasional weekender, supersize your bag — we promise you won't regret it.

2021 Fashion Trend #7: Two-Tone Pieces

This dichotomy-style trend is growing slowly but steadily as we round out 2020. Two-tone pieces are guaranteed to take off in the coming year as they extend their reach in ready-to-wear and spread into accessories, as well. Most commonly seen in half-black, half-white, these pieces are beginning to come in a variety of color combinations. In neutral tones such as camel, ivory, and olive green, these items will be super wearable and in lively shades like mint, orange, and pink, they will be fun and unique.

2021 Fashion Trend #8: Shell Jewelry

Dreaming of the beach can translate to your jewels. Marine-inspired motifs are taking over in 2021 and they aren't even limited to your summer wardrobe. Layering on shell jewelry with chunky chains and kitschy charmed pieces can make it less literal and more jovial. From hoops with conch-shell charms to cowrie-shell anklets, this trend leaves no shell unturned.

2021 Fashion Trend #9: Shrug Sweater

A newly spotted trend, the ultra-cropped shrug sweater, is making its way into the new year. This pseudo-sweater is commonly seen attached to a tank or sold in a set but is starting to be offered on its own as an "accessory." Paired over a slip dress during transitional seasons or a bodysuit in the colder months, this distinctive piece has function throughout the year. Keep an eye out for more iterations of this deconstructed knitwear style flooding the market in 2021.