It's no secret that women who participate within sneaker culture have been demanding more inclusivity and accurate representation for a while now. While plenty of sneaker giants and retailers have made advances with reaching those demands, Foot Locker is the latest to make major headway by appointing Melody Ehsani as the first creative director for its women's department.

Announced on Friday, the L.A. streetwear trailblazer will now be in charge of creating and designing quarterly apparel capsule collections, as well as curating Nike and Jordan products for the retailer. We can expect Ehsani's first collection to be released this summer both in stores and online.

This position comes as no surprise to fans in the sneaker space, as Ehsani has designed and collaborated with Reebok and Jordan, along with her Air Jordan 1s becoming one of the most sought-after sneakers in 2019. In 2020, she designed an exclusive capsule collection filled with a variety of basketball-inspired items for Foot Locker's "12 Days of Greatness" holiday campaign. Outside of her collaborations, Ehsani has gained true recognition for her jewelry and fashion line ME., which combines activism, streetwear, and sneaker culture.

Sandy Kim/Courtesy of Foot Locker

"Growing up, Foot Locker stores were a staple of my cultural landscape. I am truly honored to become the first Creative Director for Foot Locker's women's business and for the opportunity to help shape and build upon the impact of their brand on a global scale," said Ehsani in an official statement. "I look forward to bringing my set of experiences to the table — not just as a designer, but as a longtime customer."

In addition to Ehsani's upcoming capsule collections, Foot Locker is planning to host pop-up shops ahead of each drop in select cities.