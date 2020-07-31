Experts believe that getting dressed can greatly influence how you feel for the day and a new sunglasses brand is banking on its debut release to help alter your mood. Aptly named Futuremood, co-founder and co-CEO Michael Schaecher first came up with the idea of launching sunglasses after consulting on an eyewear project for a tech company.

“We found an industry that hadn't done much product innovation since Oakley in the ‘80s and ‘90s,” Schaecher tells NYLON. “[Austin Soldner and I are] both into sneakers, so it seemed crazy to us that sunglasses didn't have a history of consistent innovations like sneakers did with airs, boosts, primeknits, and on and on.”

Soldner and Schaecher met with potential suppliers and manufacturers to partner with for Futuremood’s first launch and the two landed on Zeiss, an almost 200-year-old optics company in Europe. After hearing about its “secret new lenses,” they flew out to Zeiss’ factory in Italy to learn more.

What they came across were specially designed halochrome lenses whose material, coatings, and color chemistry evoke or subdue certain emotions. The sunglasses also went through testing and studies by research universities in Germany and Italy to help solidify Futuremood’s claim that its colorful products can alter your state of mind. (“Wearable drugs” is how Soldner and Schaecher pitch it.)

Each color, or “aura,” can help boost specific feelings. The blue frames are meant to make you feel refreshed and recharged, while the green sunglasses will calm, soothe, and relax you. Yellow is for those who want to focus more, and red is meant for energy and power.

The style of Futuremood’s sunglasses hold up, too. The 5000’s rectangular silhouette is a popular shape for the summer, and the 100 is more timeless with its clear frames. (Both retail for $175.) “We always want Futuremood frames to have a level of quality and detailing that feels like you are holding a Ferrari compared to any sunglasses you've held before,” says Schaecher.

Futuremood has plans to release more luxury (non-mood-related) sunglasses in the future, as well. For now, though, the debut launch will likely be put to good use through the rest of 2020.

See more of Futuremood's debut campaign, below, and visit the brand's website if you want to give these mood-altering sunglasses a try.

