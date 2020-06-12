The moment has finally arrived for us to happily announce that tiny sunglasses are no longer a trend. The downsized look felt inescapable since they first came onto the scene — runways, celebrities, and street style crowds — in the summer of 2018. They were pure fashion nostalgia, but not exactly practical. Luckily, this summer we're replacing these small frames with a different shape: rectangle-shaped sunglasses. The geometric silhouette still makes for a striking selfie on Instagram without having you feel like you're an extra in The Matrix.

And the best part is that this popular style thrives most when it comes in a bright neon or pastel color, or in the case of Crap Eyewear's "Supa Phreek" design (see above), a whole rainbow's worth of hues. If you're looking for a way to ease into wearing a rectangular-shaped pair of sunnies, a more square-style version does the trick, too. Plus, if colorful sunglasses aren't your thing, we've found a few neutral versions that will make a statement, like a timeless pair from Le Specs that still gives us plenty of '90s-style nostalgia.

Below, we rounded up our favorite colorful options of rectangle- and square-shaped sunglasses that you can shop now and wear all summer long.