Ryan Gale and Maria Bobila
Courtesy of Crap Eyewear

Fashion

This Colorful Style Will Replace The Tiny Sunglasses Trend

These are the sunnies to stock up on for summer.

fb
tw

The moment has finally arrived for us to happily announce that tiny sunglasses are no longer a trend. The downsized look felt inescapable since they first came onto the scene — runways, celebrities, and street style crowds — in the summer of 2018. They were pure fashion nostalgia, but not exactly practical. Luckily, this summer we're replacing these small frames with a different shape: rectangle-shaped sunglasses. The geometric silhouette still makes for a striking selfie on Instagram without having you feel like you're an extra in The Matrix.

And the best part is that this popular style thrives most when it comes in a bright neon or pastel color, or in the case of Crap Eyewear's "Supa Phreek" design (see above), a whole rainbow's worth of hues. If you're looking for a way to ease into wearing a rectangular-shaped pair of sunnies, a more square-style version does the trick, too. Plus, if colorful sunglasses aren't your thing, we've found a few neutral versions that will make a statement, like a timeless pair from Le Specs that still gives us plenty of '90s-style nostalgia.

Below, we rounded up our favorite colorful options of rectangle- and square-shaped sunglasses that you can shop now and wear all summer long.

Sun Izzy
Ember Niche

These rosy transluscent frames will instantly boost your mood.

Daily Paper x Komono Black Kenyatta Sunglasses
Daily Paper

Daily Paper teamed up with Antwerp-based label KOMONO to create this sleek sunglasses style.

Yellow & Blue 'Les Lunettes Yauco' Sunglasses
Jacquemus

For the bolder sunglasses wearer, Jacquemus' multicolored design has you covered.

Barbarella 5 Rectangular-frame Sunglasses
Kaleos

We love the mash-up of tortoiseshell and pearly pastel pink.

Claro Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses
Urban Outfitters

This bright orange pair will always make a statement.

Junior Purple Rain
Sun Buddies

If you ask us, lavender is considered a neutral.

Le Trap
Le Specs

This sharp silhouette has a space-age feel to it. We dig it.

The Supa Phreek
Crap Eyewear

If you can't choose one color, why not wear them all?

Lila
Warby Parker

If you're still easing into this sunglasses trend, Warby Parker has a more classic version.

Marteeni - Mint
Poppy Lissiman

The perfect color combination for your summer selfies.

Unreal Sunglasses
Le Specs

This fashionable design is giving us '90s nostalgia.