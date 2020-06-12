Fashion
This Colorful Style Will Replace The Tiny Sunglasses Trend
These are the sunnies to stock up on for summer.
The moment has finally arrived for us to happily announce that tiny sunglasses are no longer a trend. The downsized look felt inescapable since they first came onto the scene — runways, celebrities, and street style crowds — in the summer of 2018. They were pure fashion nostalgia, but not exactly practical. Luckily, this summer we're replacing these small frames with a different shape: rectangle-shaped sunglasses. The geometric silhouette still makes for a striking selfie on Instagram without having you feel like you're an extra in The Matrix.
And the best part is that this popular style thrives most when it comes in a bright neon or pastel color, or in the case of Crap Eyewear's "Supa Phreek" design (see above), a whole rainbow's worth of hues. If you're looking for a way to ease into wearing a rectangular-shaped pair of sunnies, a more square-style version does the trick, too. Plus, if colorful sunglasses aren't your thing, we've found a few neutral versions that will make a statement, like a timeless pair from Le Specs that still gives us plenty of '90s-style nostalgia.
Below, we rounded up our favorite colorful options of rectangle- and square-shaped sunglasses that you can shop now and wear all summer long.