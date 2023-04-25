Givenchy Just Launched A Beachwear Capsule

Givenchy's latest release, a beachwear capsule arriving just in time for summer, was inspired by the “refined lifestyle and gentle colors” at Le Clos Fiorentina, Hubert de Givenchy's seaside estate in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat. The swim and beachwear capsule can be worn anywhere from the city streets to the sand, and includes both ready-to-wear and accessories. It also revisits House signatures and presents seasonal variations on essential accessories, from a straw basket version of Givenchy's new Voyou bag, to Marshmallow wedges and classic G-Tote shoppers.

“The light is different in the South of France: Monsieur de Givenchy loved Le Clos Fiorentina for its protected, natural beauty and a relaxed elegance that was a world away from his busy life in Paris,” Givenchy Creative Director Matthew Williams said in a press release. “For Givenchy Plage, I wanted to explore that lifestyle through light and color, especially the pearly pink façades that are so typical of that region.”

Courtesy of Givenchy

While Williams was exploring the Givenchy archives, he came across images of Givenchy’s swimwear show in New York in 1952. Pairing Riviera classics with a Californian vibe, the latest collection reconnects with the brand’s heritage, through daring cut-outs, beach club staples, sailor stripes, pearls, pink, chain motifs, and delicately woven macramé.

In a first for Givenchy, the selection of swimwear for women and men also incorporates an approach to traceability. The tags will include a QR code with detailed care information, as well as supply chain traceability and recycled materials in products and packaging. The Givenchy Plage capsule collection will arrive in Givenchy stores and online on Tuesday, with a rollout through mid-May.

Courtesy of Givenchy

Courtesy of Givenchy