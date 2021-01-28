When your close circle of friends includes Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Playboi Carti, you let them dress themselves. For Matthew Williams' first Givenchy advertisements, the designer had the campaign stars style themselves in the brand's Spring 2021 collection.

"To me, fashion expresses a point of view where formality and informality, construction and comfort co-exist. My ethos is about the luxury of infusing clothes with your own personality, not being worn by them," Williams, who joined the French fashion house in June 2020 as its new creative director, said in an official statement. "In each of these portraits, a strong character wears a look that reflects who they are: they're the ones who bring the clothes to life."

Photographer Heji Shin took inspiration from '90s portraits for the campaign, pairing each model with a bold, color-blocked background and keeping the focus on the collection and personal style. Jenner wore an all-orange look paired with a chunky gold chain necklace and matching metallic Antigona bag, while Hadid posed in a nude embellished dress. Playboi Carti showed off three different looks, featuring a white tank, pink denim pants, a black leather bomber jacket, and the Antigona bag's smaller, crossbody version.

Check out photos from the Givenchy Spring 2021 campaign starring Jenner, Hadid, Playboi Carter, along with models Anok Yai and Liam Powers, below.

Heji Shin/Courtesy of Givenchy

Heji Shin/Courtesy of Givenchy

Heji Shin/Courtesy of Givenchy

Heji Shin/Courtesy of Givenchy

Heji Shin/Courtesy of Givenchy

Heji Shin/Courtesy of Givenchy

Heji Shin/Courtesy of Givenchy