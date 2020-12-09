Fashion
Noah Cyrus, Indie Style, And Streetwear Dominated 2020 Google Searches
Shout out to Miss Noah.
In a year of chaos and turmoil, people still wanted to know what celebrities were wearing. Google has released its year-end list of trending search terms 2020, with indie style, streetwear style, and Noah Cyrus grabbing the top spots for fashion-related searches.
It's unclear which outfit people were searching for when it came to Noah Cyrus, but it would be a safe bet to assume her sheer rhinestoned body suit at the 2020 CMAs back in October drove a hefty amount of searches. The singer wore the custom SAGA NYC look while performing her song "This Is Us" with country singer Jimmie Allen.
Some were upset with Cyrus' outfit choice, voicing their criticism on Twitter and beyond, which Cyrus was more than happy to respond to.
"My body my choice, bitch," she replied to one person on Twitter, and adding to another, "Honey, your granddaughter will wear that someday."
Personally, I would also like to wear it someday.
Check out Google's full 2020 fashion search lists, below.
Celebrity Outfits
- Noah Cyrus
- Maria Taylor
- Lil Nas X at the Grammy Awards
- Billie Eilish at the Grammy Awards
- Lizzo basketball game outfit
- Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl half time show
- Travis Scott Batman
- Melania Trump
- Harry Styles
- Shakira Super Bowl half time show
Fashion Styles
- indie style
- streetwear style
- alt style
- urban style
- skater girl style
- 80s style clothing
- boho style
- e girl style
- y2k style
- retro style