Noah Cyrus, Indie Style, And Streetwear Dominated 2020 Google Searches

In a year of chaos and turmoil, people still wanted to know what celebrities were wearing. Google has released its year-end list of trending search terms 2020, with indie style, streetwear style, and Noah Cyrus grabbing the top spots for fashion-related searches.

It's unclear which outfit people were searching for when it came to Noah Cyrus, but it would be a safe bet to assume her sheer rhinestoned body suit at the 2020 CMAs back in October drove a hefty amount of searches. The singer wore the custom SAGA NYC look while performing her song "This Is Us" with country singer Jimmie Allen.

Some were upset with Cyrus' outfit choice, voicing their criticism on Twitter and beyond, which Cyrus was more than happy to respond to.

"My body my choice, bitch," she replied to one person on Twitter, and adding to another, "Honey, your granddaughter will wear that someday."

Personally, I would also like to wear it someday.

Check out Google's full 2020 fashion search lists, below.

Celebrity Outfits

Noah Cyrus

Maria Taylor

Lil Nas X at the Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish at the Grammy Awards

Lizzo basketball game outfit

Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl half time show

Travis Scott Batman

Melania Trump

Harry Styles

Shakira Super Bowl half time show

Fashion Styles