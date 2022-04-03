Every Red Carpet Look From The 2022 Grammys

Just when you thought awards season wrapped with the Oscars last week, the 2022 Grammys has returned for music’s biggest night (and red carpet) of the year.
There’s a lot to expect from Sunday night: A potential sweep from
Olivia Rodrigo for her debut , Doja Cat possibly winning her first-ever Grammy, and, perhaps, a surprise appearance from Kanye West himself. A ton of exciting live performances are also lined up, from Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X, Rodrigo, and many more. Sour album
But until then, we have a stacked red carpet of full-on fashion to witness. Japanese Breakfast was one of the first celebrities to arrive in a bright yellow, textural dress with white platforms and statement nail art, while Doja Cat also showed up on the early side in a sheer turquoise Versace gown and ‘90s-inspired platinum blonde hair. Rodrigo is also set to step onto her first-ever Grammys red carpet very soon, too, in a goth-leaning black ensemble adorned with pink crystals.
See all of the red carpet moments from the 2022 Grammys, below.
Doja Cat Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Japanese Breakfast Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Valentino Haute Couture.
Olivia Rodrigo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Vivienne Westwood.
Billie Eilish ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images BTS Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing custom Louis Vuitton.
Laverne Cox Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing vintage John Galliano from Fall 2007.
Questlove Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Zegna and Crocs by Salehe Bembury.
Petra Collins Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sean Paul Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images James Blake Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jack Antonoff Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Diplo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Daniel Caesar Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elle King Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing custom Christian Siriano.
Dreezy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Mugler from Fall 2017.
Leon Bridges Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Addison Rae Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images J Balvin Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tiffany Haddish Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Halsey Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Snoh Aalegra Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Kid Laroi Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Donatella Versace Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images St. Vincent Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Saweetie Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing custom Valentino.
Megan Thee Stallion Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lenny Kravitz Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Finneas Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nas and Destiny ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Wearing Giorgio Armani (Nas).
Rachel Zegler ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Wearing Dior Haute Couture.
Paris Hilton Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Wearing custom Louis Vuitton.
Marshmello ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images H.E.R. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Tinashe Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Dua Lipa Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lil Nas X Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ty Dolla $ign Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Jack Harlow Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Justin and Hailey Bieber Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Balenciaga (Justin) and Saint Laurent (Hailey).
Trevor Noah Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chlöe Bailey Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Joni Mitchell ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Et Ochs (Kardashian) and Givenchy (Barker).
Jared Leto Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lady Gaga Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing custom Giorgio Armani Privé.
SZA Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier.
Avril Lavigne Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing custom House of MUA MUA.
Arlo Parks Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jon Batiste Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Giveon Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Wearing Nicole + Felicia Couture (Teigen) and Zegna (Legend).
See the best-dressed celebrities from the 2022 Grammys.