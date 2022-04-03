Every Red Carpet Look From The 2022 Grammys

Just when you thought awards season wrapped with the Oscars last week, the 2022 Grammys has returned for music’s biggest night (and red carpet) of the year.

There’s a lot to expect from Sunday night: A potential sweep from Olivia Rodrigo for her debut Sour album, Doja Cat possibly winning her first-ever Grammy, and, perhaps, a surprise appearance from Kanye West himself. A ton of exciting live performances are also lined up, from Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X, Rodrigo, and many more.

But until then, we have a stacked red carpet of full-on fashion to witness. Japanese Breakfast was one of the first celebrities to arrive in a bright yellow, textural dress with white platforms and statement nail art, while Doja Cat also showed up on the early side in a sheer turquoise Versace gown and ‘90s-inspired platinum blonde hair. Rodrigo is also set to step onto her first-ever Grammys red carpet very soon, too, in a goth-leaning black ensemble adorned with pink crystals.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2022 Grammys, below.

Doja Cat Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace.

Japanese Breakfast Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino Haute Couture.

Olivia Rodrigo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Vivienne Westwood.

Billie Eilish ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Rick Owens.

BTS Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Louis Vuitton.

Laverne Cox Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing vintage John Galliano from Fall 2007.

Questlove Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Zegna and Crocs by Salehe Bembury.

Petra Collins Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Versace.

Sean Paul Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

James Blake Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior Men.

Jack Antonoff Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Diplo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daniel Caesar Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior Men.

Elle King Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Christian Siriano.

Dreezy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Mugler from Fall 2017.

Leon Bridges Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Addison Rae Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing Nili Lotan.

J Balvin Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing custom Prada.

Halsey Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Pressiat.

Snoh Aalegra Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Versace.

The Kid Laroi Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Saint Laurent.

Donatella Versace Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Versace.

St. Vincent Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Saweetie Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Valentino.

Megan Thee Stallion Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Roberto Cavalli.

Lenny Kravitz Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Natalia Fedner.

Finneas Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Nas and Destiny ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Giorgio Armani (Nas).

Rachel Zegler ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Paris Hilton Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Atelier Zuhra.

Cynthia Erivo ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing custom Louis Vuitton.

Marshmello ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

H.E.R. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Dundas.

Tinashe Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing GCDS.

Dua Lipa Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Versace.

Lil Nas X Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Balmain.

Ty Dolla $ign Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Jack Harlow Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Givenchy.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Balenciaga (Justin) and Saint Laurent (Hailey).

Trevor Noah Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Chlöe Bailey Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino.

Joni Mitchell ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Et Ochs (Kardashian) and Givenchy (Barker).

Jared Leto Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Lady Gaga Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

SZA Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier.

Avril Lavigne Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom House of MUA MUA.

Arlo Parks Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jon Batiste Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Giveon Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Chanel.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing Nicole + Felicia Couture (Teigen) and Zegna (Legend).

