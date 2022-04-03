Maria Bobila
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Are...
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

Every Red Carpet Look From The 2022 Grammys

Music’s biggest night is here.

fb
tw

Just when you thought awards season wrapped with the Oscars last week, the 2022 Grammys has returned for music’s biggest night (and red carpet) of the year.

There’s a lot to expect from Sunday night: A potential sweep from Olivia Rodrigo for her debut Sour album, Doja Cat possibly winning her first-ever Grammy, and, perhaps, a surprise appearance from Kanye West himself. A ton of exciting live performances are also lined up, from Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X, Rodrigo, and many more.

But until then, we have a stacked red carpet of full-on fashion to witness. Japanese Breakfast was one of the first celebrities to arrive in a bright yellow, textural dress with white platforms and statement nail art, while Doja Cat also showed up on the early side in a sheer turquoise Versace gown and ‘90s-inspired platinum blonde hair. Rodrigo is also set to step onto her first-ever Grammys red carpet very soon, too, in a goth-leaning black ensemble adorned with pink crystals.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2022 Grammys, below.

Doja Cat

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace.

Japanese Breakfast

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino Haute Couture.

Olivia Rodrigo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Vivienne Westwood.

Billie Eilish

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Rick Owens.

BTS

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Louis Vuitton.

Laverne Cox

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing vintage John Galliano from Fall 2007.

Questlove

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Zegna and Crocs by Salehe Bembury.

Petra Collins

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Versace.

Sean Paul

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

James Blake

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Men.

Jack Antonoff

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Diplo

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daniel Caesar

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Men.

Elle King

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Christian Siriano.

Dreezy

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Mugler from Fall 2017.

Leon Bridges

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Addison Rae

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing Nili Lotan.

J Balvin

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing custom Prada.

Halsey

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Pressiat.

Snoh Aalegra

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Versace.

The Kid Laroi

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Saint Laurent.

Donatella Versace

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Versace.

St. Vincent

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Saweetie

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Valentino.

Megan Thee Stallion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Roberto Cavalli.

Lenny Kravitz

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Natalia Fedner.

Finneas

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Nas and Destiny

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Giorgio Armani (Nas).

Rachel Zegler

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Paris Hilton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Atelier Zuhra.

Cynthia Erivo

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing custom Louis Vuitton.

Marshmello

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

H.E.R.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Dundas.

Tinashe

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing GCDS.

Dua Lipa

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Versace.

Lil Nas X

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Balmain.

Ty Dolla $ign

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Jack Harlow

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Givenchy.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Balenciaga (Justin) and Saint Laurent (Hailey).

Trevor Noah

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Chlöe Bailey

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino.

Joni Mitchell

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Et Ochs (Kardashian) and Givenchy (Barker).

Jared Leto

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Lady Gaga

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Giorgio Armani Privé.

SZA

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier.

Avril Lavigne

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom House of MUA MUA.

Arlo Parks

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jon Batiste

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Giveon

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Chanel.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing Nicole + Felicia Couture (Teigen) and Zegna (Legend).

See the best-dressed celebrities from the 2022 Grammys.