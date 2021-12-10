India Roby
Hailee Steinfeld’s Style Evolution, From Teen Actress To Red Carpet Star

Her red carpet looks shine just as bright as her.

Hailee Steinfeld is a familiar face in the industry, as she made her breakthrough on-screen debut with True Grit back in 2010. Over the past decade and more, we’ve seen the actress and singer turn from a rising child star to one of the most sought-after celebrities today, and her red carpet style also shines just as bright as her.

Ahead, walk through some of our favorite red carpet looks from Hailee Steinfeld over the years.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2010, True Grit Premiere

Wearing a silver mini dress with a lilac belt black open-toed heels to the True Grit premiere in 2010.

