Hailey Bieber Says She May Never Stop Wearing A Mask In Public

As the United States makes a steady crawl to the finish line of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are counting down the days they get to shed their face masks one and for all. For Hailey Bieber, however, the mask may now just be part of her everyday street style from here on out.

The model spoke to Elle for her April 2021 cover story, discussing how her face mask has served as a buffer between her and the paparazzi, admitting that she might just keep wearing it forever.

“Obviously, sometimes it can be a little frustrating, having to breathe my same air and wear this everywhere. But one thing I do like is that the paparazzi can’t see your face,” she said. “I’m a young woman, and it’s very weird having all these grown men following you around all the time. I’m still not used to it, and I don’t think I ever should be used to it, because it’s weird and not normal. Honestly, I may never stop wearing the mask in public, let’s just put it that way.”

Bieber also discussed the influx of attention she got after her marriage to pop star Justin Bieber. The two wed when Bieber was just 21, which, she admitted, “is insanely young,” facing a barrage of paparazzi, new social media followers, and tabloid coverage.

“In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide,” she told the magazine. “I was like, ‘I don’t want people so in my business. I feel like everybody’s up my ass.’ I was like, ‘Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?’ ”

