Hailey Bieber And Jaden Smith Star In A New Levi's Campaign

As concert tours and music festivals continue to become postponed or canceled, Levi's latest campaign, starring Hailey Bieber and Jaden Smith, originally paid homage to festival season and then evolved into a celebration of today's optimistic youth. The campaign, released on Monday and shot by stylist Karla Welch and her husband and creative partner Matthew, has Bieber and Smith posing in front of pools, palm trees, and bursts of color — the ultimate Instagram aesthetic for what would have been Coachella 2020.

"Photographed before the world changed," said Bieber in a caption as she shared the new photos on her Instagram page.

Jen Sey, CMO of Levi's, wrote a letter accompanying the campaign. In her message, Sey recalls having Bieber star in last year's Levi's campaign, which also kicked off festival season, as well as traces the history of Levi's throughout major world events, including the 1918 pandemic.

"And as I look at Jaden and Hailey – our friends and partners – I'm so encouraged. Hailey's optimism and authenticity are inspiring. Jaden's commitment to the environment, his passion to educate us on how we can all choose more wisely, more responsibly," Sey wrote. "They challenge us (as individuals and as a brand) to be our best, they remind me of what it is to be filled with hope. And we all need to remember that right now. It's never been more important to maintain our collective optimism than it is in the face of this challenge. And it is harder for many, some bear more of the burden. Those of us who bear less, need to lean in to help more. I feel that responsibility."

Check out some of the campaign shots from Levi's, below.

Courtesy of Levi's/Meritocracy's Karla and Matthew Welch

