The Hat Styles You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Summer

Bucket hats! Dad caps! Visors!

Over here in the northeast, we're starting to experience the first few days of what really, truly feels like summer, which means that it's finally time to make a big wardrobe switch for the new season. Of course, a summer outfit wouldn't be complete without a hat (and a generous dose of SPF). But which style should you wear for the warm months ahead?

Luckily, we have four choices for you to try — bucket hats, dad caps, sun hats, and visors — which we dive deeper into, below. Chances are you might have a few already in your closet, but if there's a particular hat you've always wanted to give a try (yes, we're talking about visors here!), then we provide plenty of options for you to shop. Read on to find out more.

Summer 2020 Hat Trend: Bucket Hats

Yes, the throwback style from the '90s and '00s is still kicking for another summer. But while designers and brands eased into this trend with simple styles in previous seasons, the current selection is bolder and more eye-catching this time around, from KkCo's tie-dye version with ample coverage to Topshop's printed bucket hat with extra pieces of fabric to tie under your chin.

r13 Reversible Bucket hat
HBX

This hat gives you more bang for your buck: In addition to the minty swirl print, it's reversible with a leopard print on the other side.

Frayed-Edge Bucket Hat
J.Crew

We love a frayed-edge on jeans, so why wouldn't we love it on a bucket hat? The red is a nice pop of color to any outfit, too.

Dalmatian Spot Tie Bucket Hat
Topshop

Dalmation print is a fun alternative to a sea of leopard and zebra prints out there. Plus, the tie strings are a fun style flex for the 'gram.

Cotton Bucket Hat
COS

This white bucket hat will likely go with every outfit you wear this summer.

Vacationer Hat in Lichen Tie-Dye
KkCo

Loving tie-dye right now? Us, too. Grab this trippy-printed hat before it sells out.

Summer 2020 Hat Trend: Dad Caps

This particular hat style has been around since, well, forever. But only recently has it become as ubiquitous as the graphic tee, serving as a blank canvas for anyone's aesthetic and preferred logo, statement, or message. We've seen runway-worthy renditions of this humble hat by high fashion brands like Burberry, Gucci, and Balenciaga, as well as a slew of puns and Instagram-worthy phrases slapped on the front. You could have a dad cap for nearly every mood you're in, which why you can never have too many versions of this style in your possession.

AloneTogether Dad Hat
Iconic Lids

A very timely hat for what our summer plans will likely entail. On a good note, the first $100,000 of this hat's sales will be donated to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

Madewell Washed Neon Baseball Cap
Shopbop

This neon orange color will instantly brighten your outfit — and your mood, too.

Burberry Beige Vintage Check Baseball Cap
Browns

Not into designer handbags right now? How about a designer dad cap?

TNA Baseball Snapback
Aritzia

Much like your favorite pair of jeans, you'll probably want to wear this denim snapback with everything.

Nasaseaons No Pictures Cotton Baseball Cap
Farfetch

For those who aren't exactly photo-ready for the day or if you're a big fan of North West.

Summer 2020 Hat Trend: Sun Hats

For those lucky enough to spend a hot day outdoors — while following social distancing guidelines, of course — a sun hat will keep you from overheating and reducing the chances of sunburn. Plus, they make for a very stylish fashion statement. When it comes to sun hats, we love any version in straw and the more dramatic the silhouette, the better.

Wide Brim Straw Ribbon Hat
& Other Stories

We love how the wide brim slopes on the longer side, which you should wear towards your back. It also comes with a tie, so you're not chasing after it on a windy day.

Ultra Wide Spencer Boater
Lack of Color

There's no better way to say "I'm on vacation" than wearing an ultra-wide sun hat.

Jacquemus Beige 'Le Chapeau Bomba' Hat
SSENSE

We couldn't resist including the meme-worthy Jacquemus hat. Channel your inner Bella Hadid every time you put it on.

Fiesta Stripe Straw Hat
Free People

The name of this hat sums it up. The bright stripes is like a candy-colored party.

Summer 2020 Hat Trend: Visors

Hear us out on this one: You might think visors are only fit for tennis matches and the driving range, but designers have added their own flair to the sporty style, making it more fashion-forward than ever before. Think neon colors, mixed materials, and playing with proportion.

Billiard Visor
Lola Hats

This visor is oversized and accented with straw and neon-colored PVC — a combination for the most daring of dressers.

Ella
Janessa Leone

Going for a solid black visor might be the easy way to wear this sometimes divisive hat style.

Eugenia Kim Vicky Hat
Revolve

While this visor would have been perfect for festival season this summer, there's always next year to bring it back into rotation.

Straw Visor
ASOS

This sharp contrast of black and white on this visor will help add polish to any outfit.