Fashion
Reimagining the ‘90s grunge-inspired silhouette with a Gen-Z spin.
Dr. Martens is kicking off June with another collaboration from Gen-Z beloved brand Heaven by Marc Jacobs — and it’s perhaps their most coveted drop yet. The upcoming release includes a grunge-inspired take on two of Dr. Martens’ most popular styles.
If you’re looking to step up your shoe game this summer, see how you can cop the next Dr. Martens x Heaven by Marc Jacobs launch, featuring newly-reimagined Mary Janes and chunky sandals, ahead.