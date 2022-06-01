India Roby
Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Dr. Martens collaboration.
Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Fashion

Heaven By Marc Jacobs Is Dropping Dr. Martens Mary Janes

Reimagining the ‘90s grunge-inspired silhouette with a Gen-Z spin.

Dr. Martens is kicking off June with another collaboration from Gen-Z beloved brand Heaven by Marc Jacobs — and it’s perhaps their most coveted drop yet. The upcoming release includes a grunge-inspired take on two of Dr. Martens’ most popular styles.

Courtesy of Dr. Martens

If you’re looking to step up your shoe game this summer, see how you can cop the next Dr. Martens x Heaven by Marc Jacobs launch, featuring newly-reimagined Mary Janes and chunky sandals, ahead.

Courtesy of Dr. Martens
fb
tw

Tap