Michael Imperioli & Tara Reid Are Heaven by Marc Jacobs Models Now

Since the launch of Heaven by March Jacobs in September 2020, the Y2K-inspired line has featured an eclectic array of artists and personalities to model for the brand, including Pamela Anderson and Steve Lacy. Often collecting all of our favorite people and putting them in one room, for one campaign (and famously, on one set of high school bleachers), the brand just dropped new campaign shots and welcomed new members to the class of Spring 2023. The latest Heaven baddies include actors Michael Imperioli, of The Sopranos and The White Lotus fame, and early aughts icon Tara Reid.

The collection includes a collaboration with the alternative metal band Deftones and Stray Rats, a streetwear brand. The band, comprised of Chino Moreno, Stephen Carpenter, Abe Cunningham, and Frank Delgado, racked up several smash hits in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, leaving a lasting impact that’s encouraged a new Gen Z fanbase today. To celebrate the partnership, Deftones will perform in New York (location yet-to-be-announced) on March 2.

As Heaven by Marc Jacobs often does so well, the campaign for this season (shot by Ari Versluis) features an array of familiar faces. “The range of @iamblizzymcguire to @realmichaelimperioli. chefs kiss,” commented Peyton Dix on the Instagram post. Alongside its regular models like Gabbriette Bechtel, Salem Mitchell, and Jazzelle Zanaughtti, it also included fashion designer Sandy Liang, jewelry designer Martine Ali, Interview Editor-in-Chief Mel Ottenberg, and Marc Jacobs himself, all sitting together on what is perhaps the longest denim couch in history.

Alongside the new collection — which will be available on March 3 on the Marc Jacobs website, Heaven Fairfax, and Dover Street Market New York, Los Angeles, and London — an exhibition dedicated to the band will run from March 3 to April 4 in the gallery space at the Heaven Fairfax store in Los Angeles. This will include original artwork and album memorabilia, perfect old-school and new-school metalheads alike.