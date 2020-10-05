The Vampire Wife's H&M Collab Brings Cottagecore Into Spooky Season

The bucolic cottagecore trend of summer is getting a spooky season makeover. H&M has announced its latest designer collab with The Vampire's Wife, which will launch October 22. The British brand, founded by designer Susie Cave in 2016, is best known for its prairie-inspired dresses with a goth edge.

"H&M went to extraordinary lengths to bring the dark and sensual world of The Vampire’s Wife to life," said Cave in an official statement. "I hope this collection gives as much joy to those who wear it, as it did for me to create it."

The collection, which includes mini and maxi dresses made from recycled nylon or recycled polyester, is also putting some emphasis on sustainability. A handful of the line's jewelry are, in part, made with sustainably sourced materials.

The collaboration with H&M will maintain the dark, sensual femininity associated with the brand. Cave said she hopes the clothes will be "enhancers" for women looking to express themselves.

"I have always felt a little uncomfortable with the concept of fashion empowering women, as I have always felt that women were full of strength, full of power, in their essence," added Cave in an official statement for H&M. "So, my dresses are enhancers, I like to think, that allow that fundamental power to shine through. I think my dresses speak very strongly to women about harnessing their own inner-power."

Check out images from the H&M x The Vampire's Wife campaign, below.

