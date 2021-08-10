We already declared that 2021 is the year of knitwear, and Holiday The Label, an Australia-based brand known for its Instagram-worthy prints, is getting in on the action. Founder and designer Emma Mulholland is expanding her business with a brand new collection that’s available to pre-order now, joining a slew of indie brands that have found success in the growing category.

“I have always loved knitwear and the comfort and stretch it allows. Being a very summer brand we wanted to find a way to introduce some pieces that could keep you cozier in the colder months,” Mulholland tells NYLON. She also notes that the latest offerings are lightweight enough to wear in the summer, making them a must-have item for your transitional, or in-between-seasons, wardrobe.

The new styles come in two different prints, including Holiday’s signature smiley-face-meets-hibiscus-flower and circle-check motifs — and four colorways that Mulholland says has a “retro ‘70s feel to them.” The collection, which ranges in price from $123 to $183 and sizes XS to 2XL, include knitted tank dresses, as well as wide-leg pants, bike shorts, and crewneck sweaters so you can mix and match them for a whole look.

“Because it’s winter in Australia right now, I’ve been living in the knit pants with a matching sweater, so it's a full set,” says Mulholland. “You feel slightly more cute and ‘dressed’ than you would in a tracksuit but by no means any less comfortable.”

See the rest of Holiday’s knitwear launch in the campaign photos, below, and shop the new collection online now.

