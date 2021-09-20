Is This Going To Be House Of Sunny’s Next Viral Knit Dress?

Following a highly successful year, the cult-favorite brand House of Sunny recently released its Spring 2022 collection, and it’s for sure to be on everyone’s summer shopping wishlist next year. The East London label, worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and more, has since broken the Instagram algorithm, especially with its coveted green Hockney dress and faux-fur-trimmed Peggy cardigan.

Now, the sustainable brand is back with even more moodboard-worthy, must-have designs. Its Spring 2022 collection, titled “On The Road Again,” is centered around the concept of empowerment through escapism. Designer Sunny Williams has brought back his signature knitted pieces in playful colors and cuts, all while sprinkling in nostalgia from the ‘80s and ‘90s. “Last season we were inspired in a lockdown with fantasia and escapism within color and art. This season it's about being fast to get up, get out, escape IRL and get back on the road heading into the horizon,” the brand posted via Instagram.

House of Sunny brought the fun into summer, with phrases like “Another Day, We’ve Got to Get It” and “Leader of The Pack” stamped onto the pieces. There are also vibrant psychedelic patterns, sunset hues, and embroidered scenery that makes us want to ditch our 9-to-5 schedule and plan a road trip. We’ve also got our eye on the brand’s latest renditions of its hero item, the Hockney dress, which comes in new patterns and colorways, like lavender hearts and more.

Even more exciting, House of Sunny celebrated its 10th year anniversary with its first (and highly-anticipated) menswear line. The brand incorporated the same playful designs into fleece jackets, varsity tracksuits, and oversized knitted sweaters.

Of course, a brand’s big success isn’t without its fair share of copycat designs and dupes from competitors, but that’s not an issue for Williams. The designer introduced new verification tags with QR codes that customers can now scan to confirm whether their pieces are legitimate — because at the end of the day, there’s nothing like a House of Sunny original.

The London-based brand is also is sticking to its eco-conscious values this season, releasing the collection through pre-order drops, which you can do at houseofsunny.co.uk. In the meantime, check out some of our favorite pieces from House of Sunny’s Spring 2022 collection, below.

