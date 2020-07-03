One of the many things that the recent protests for Black Lives Matter have highlighted is how often Black people deal with bias in almost any industry. Social media is filled with stories of young entrepreneurs and creatives speaking of their experiences of abuse, discrimination, and racism.

For all of its shoehorning of diversity, industries like fashion continue to be notoriously exclusive with its long-standing cis white beauty standards. And although the landscape is shifting slowly, things are far from equal. As such, Black fashion designers and business owners face unique challenges that are rarely addressed. Ahead, we spoke to seven independent Black fashion entrepreneurs on the dynamics of establishing their own businesses and the lessons they've learnt in the process.