French designer Marine Serre has been a celebrity favorite for some time, but she's been receiving an influx of attention recently, thanks to Beyoncé, who wore her moon-print catsuit during Black Is King. According to global fashion search platform Lyst, searches for Serre's signature print spiked by 426% in 48 hours over the weekend.

The fashion in Black Is King has been a talking point since its release on Thursday night. Beyoncé worked with her stylist Zerina Akers for the film, which highlighted Black designers and brands, including Destiney Bleu's d.bleu.dazzled, Loza Maléombho, Tongoro, 5:31 Jérôme, Lace by Tanaya, and more.

"With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram ahead of the film's premiere.

Adele paid homage to Beyoncé and the movie's fashion on Instagram, posting a photo of herself in a coordinating Marine Serre look. "Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art," she captioned the photo, which showed her posing next to her TV.

It wasn't the first time Beyoncé had worn the look by Serre. In May 2019, she wore the signature print from head to toe while sitting courtside at the NBA playoffs. Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and more have all stepped out in Serre, as well, over the past year. Jenner even got a mini-version for her daughter, Stormi, which she shared on Instagram this past March.

"The moon for us is like an icon, an emblem, an image, a representation, a flag, a language, a metaphor, an object of what we believe in: crossing boundaries, hybridity and freedom," Serre told Dazed. "It is one of the oldest symbols that ever existed, present everywhere, and that keeps evolving with us... It is never stable and timeless at the same time."

While the catsuit is sold out, Marine Serre tops are still available... for now, at least. Shop some of our favorite selections, below.

