A summer in the south of France sounds pretty decent right about now, and New Balance's latest drop with Casablanca isn't helping the cause. The sneaker brand has teamed up with the après-sport fashion house again to release the Casablanca x New Balance 237 and Casablanca x New Balance 327 Drop III.

Founder Charaf Tajer turned to his French-Moroccan heritage to create his resort-worthy fashion label Casablanca, resulting in a color palette of vibrant hues mixed with retro pastels and patterns, which landed him an LVMH Prize finalist spot last year.

"Casablanca’s leisurewear-inspired silhouettes are refined but relaxed and presented in silks, cashmeres, plush terry cloth and bespoke cottons and made specifically to achieve the highest quality using unique fabrics," Tajer told British GQ last year. "The brand seeks to influence beauty in menswear." (In August 2020, he introduced women's wear exclusively through Net-a-Porter.)

As for Casablanca's latest New Balance collaboration — Tajer's third partnership with the brand — the two sneaker styles channel major "golfcore" vibes and may help bring some warmer vibes to the rest of winter. The latest drop from New Balance x Casablanca will be available March 5 and retail for $196. Check out photos from the new campaign, below.

Courtesy of Rémi Ferrante

