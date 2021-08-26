Coco Gauff and New Balance’s collaboration collection, which officially dropped on Thursday, Aug. 26, is the latest next step between the 17-year-old tennis star and sports brand’s partnership.

Although Gauff signed with New Balance back in 2018 when she was just 14 years old, this is the first time the two have worked on a fashion and sneaker collection together. Over the past three years, Gauff has been sporting the brand on the tennis court and has also starred in a campaign for New Balance’s collaboration with Casablanca. Now, their collection’s announcement and new release comes at a very fitting time as the world of sports has shifted their attention to Gauff’s next match at the upcoming U.S. Open.

Gauff, who is the youngest player to qualify for the main draw of Wimbledon, as well as the youngest American to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam since 1997, has been more than excited when it comes to this new collection. Earlier this week, she took to her Instagram to tease a bit of the new collab, which you can shop now. Find out more details, ahead.

What is the New Balance x Coco Gauff collection?

The New Balance x Coco Gauff collection is ‘90s-inspired tenniscore, comprised of apparel pieces, as well as a super clean pair of the women’s 327 sneakers. The kicks are outfitted with a cream and white mesh upper on the outside of the shoe, along with a bright pink “N” logo. The lining on the shoe’s instep has bold red paneling and two gold chain stripes.

The clothing, which showcases Gauff’s love for vibrant colors and all things ‘90s, is made up of abstract prints in form of bike shorts, oversized tees, and an oversized windbreaker with matching cargo joggers. The whole collection ranges in price from $35 to $100.

When does the New Balance x Coco Gauff Collection drop?

The new collection is available now, and officially dropped on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. EST.

Where can you buy New Balance x Coco Gauff Collection?

The New Balance x Coco Gauff collection will be sold only through the New Balance and Foot Locker Women websites. Below, take a closer look at Gauff in the collab’s campaign.

Courtesy of New Balance

Courtesy of New Balance