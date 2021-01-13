As sneaker culture becomes more and more prevalent in both realms of art and high fashion, there are very few books on the market that are worthy of a chic coffee table arrangement — until now. Thanks to Nike and Virgil Abloh, the latest Taschen art book, titled Icons, captures the cultural connection between sneakers, art, and fashion behind one of the biggest collaborations in sneaker history.

The 352-page book takes readers on a journey through Abloh's creative process behind "The Ten," the Off-White designer's 10 reiterations of some of Nike's signature sneaker styles, including the Air Jordan 1 to Air Presto. Always one for transparency when it comes to designing, Abloh reveals prototypes, original text messages, and pieces from Nike's archives. "The Icons book is, in a way, the only revealing lens to understand that the catalog of the 50-plus Nike shoes I have designed are in my mind 'one shoe.' One story," h e explained in an official statement.

With its eye-catching neon green cover and interactive pages, Icons will definitely be a hyped piece of home decor from Abloh, much like his Off-White x Ikea collaboration. Only this time, the new release comes at a more affordable price point of $70 and will likely be available at bookstores without selling out. The book will first have an early release period through select Black-owned bookstores and retailers, followed by an official U.S. release on Friday, Jan. 22, via Nike's SNKRS app, as well as Off-White's website and Canary---Yellow.com.

If you feel like you can't secure a book through any of those retailers listed above, Taschen will also be doing a wider release two weeks later on Friday, Feb. 5, and you can register on the publisher's website for a stock update notification.

