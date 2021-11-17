KNC Beauty Teams Up With Champion For Another Fashion Launch

Kristen Noel Crawly will always do it up for the fly girls. Her natural skincare-focused brand KNC Beauty has gone far beyond just offering top-tier lip and eye masks, and has now moved into collaborating with some of streetwear’s biggest names. After wrapping up its highly anticipated collab with BAPE over the summer, the beauty brand is continuing to dive into the fashion space by releasing a new collection with Champion.

Crawly first announced her capsule collection with Champion earlier in November during ComplexCon 2021 and offered exclusive pieces during the two-day event. Now, the entire collection will finally be made available to the general public and we could not be more thrilled.

With KNC Beauty’s vision in mind to include everyone, this is Champion’s first-ever size inclusive collaboration with a range from XS through 3XL. “When working on this project, it was very important to me that every woman could wear this collection,” Crawly said in a recent Instagram post. Wanting to celebrate women’s empowerment within diversity and inclusion, the tagline for this special collaboration is dubbed “Be Your Own Champion,” and feeling confident to do so in the skin you’re in.

Although this marks KNC Beauty’s second fashion collaboration, it also signifies a major shift happening within the beauty and fashion space. Next to KNC Beauty, makeup brand Saie has also made the venture into apparel by curating a secondhand shop called Saie Vintage. Even though cult-favorite brands like Glossier have always released its own merch, this form of collaboration might be the next big wave when it comes to the beauty market.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know on the new KNC Beauty x Champion capsule collection and how to get your hands on it, too.

What is the KNC Beauty x Champion collaboration?

The KNC Beauty x Champion limited-edition capsule collection is a range of athleisure wear that features Champion’s classic reverse-weave hoodies, crewnecks, sweats, as well as crop tees, leggings, and biker shorts. The entire collab is decked out in KNC Beauty’s signature pink hue, along with classic neutrals, like black, tinted tan, and bronzed chestnut.

Wanting to shine light on being your best and natural you, the collection features two different sayings across a couple of hoodies that read “All Natural” and “Be Your Own Champion, Babe.” Aside from the classic Champion logo, various icons of cherries, fun-colored lips, and, of course, the KNC logo are placed throughout the collection giving a touch of Y2K fashion vibes. The entire collection ranges in price from $35 to $70.

How can you buy the KNC Beauty x Champion Capsule Collection?

The KNC Beauty x Champion collection is available at Champion stores and on Champion.com starting Wednesday, Nov. 17. The collection is also be shoppable at select Champs Sports, Foot Locker, Nordstrom, PacSun, RSVP Gallery, and Tilly’s retail stores starting Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Below, take a closer look at Kristen Noel Crawley and KNC Beauty x Champion’s collection campaign.

Courtesy of KNC Beauty x Champion

