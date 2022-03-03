Fashion
Your favorite show is back in fashion.
Following a surprise collaboration with Balenciaga in 2021, The Simpsons are back in the fashion game again. This time around, the beloved show teamed up with Levi’s for Spring 2022 with a collection that pays homage to Springfield Elementary.
Puffers, denim trucker jackets, ringer tees, bucket hats, and more showcase your favorite animated characters, along with a corduroy matching set in The Simpsons’ signature yellow.
The The Simpsons x Levi’s collaboration features a mix of apparel, basics, and accessories, ranging in price from $30 for a beanie to $198 for a reversible puffer, and is now available to shop globally on Levis.com. See new collection in more detail, ahead.