Following a surprise collaboration with Balenciaga in 2021, The Simpsons are back in the fashion game again. This time around, the beloved show teamed up with Levi’s for Spring 2022 with a collection that pays homage to Springfield Elementary.

Puffers, denim trucker jackets, ringer tees, bucket hats, and more showcase your favorite animated characters, along with a corduroy matching set in The Simpsons’ signature yellow.