Balenciaga & The Simpsons Dropped A Capsule Collection

Just a couple of weeks after Balenciaga’s two-part Spring 2022 presentation at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, which debuted 64 looks and premiered a 10-minute short film from The Simpsons, the French fashion house finally dropped a capsule collection with the classic animated series. The new collaboration features a dozen different styles, including fun graphic tees, oversized hoodies, keychains, and more for both adults and children.

If you’re looking to buy some pieces from The Simpsons x Balenciaga collection before it’s gone — and it’s already selling out — check out more information on how to cop and what to shop from the must-have collab, below.

What’s included in The Simpsons x Balenciaga collection?

The Simpsons x Balenciaga collaboration taps into staple streetwear pieces that you’ll want in your closet for fall’s layering season, with each item featuring the iconic Simpsons family wearing all-black ensembles from Balenciaga’s Fall 2021 collection.

For starters, the collection includes the brand’s signature oversized hoodies ($650), which come in blue, black, and white. You can also choose T-shirts ($595 and $650) that either have a more boxy fit or a smaller fit and in four colorways, including a Simpsons-inspired yellow. There’s also a long-sleeve shirt ($795) and a padded bomber jacket that’s coming soon ($2,450) and already available for pre-order. Not to mention, the collab also has kid sizes for T-shirts, crewnecks, and hoodies, with sizes ranging from 2 through 10 and prices from $195 to $350.

The new collection also launched a range of accessories, like keychains ($260), a one-strap backpack ($875), and a white fitted cap ($375). There’s also leather cardholders ($260), a strap-on wallet ($525), a mini shopping bag ($995), and a printed scarf ($495).

Where can you buy The Simpsons x Balenciaga collection?

With sizes ranging from XS to XL for adults and 1 through 5 for children, The Simpsons x Balenciaga collection is now available to shop on the official Balenciaga website, with some items available only for pre-order.

See some of the pieces from Balenciaga’s The Simpsons collaboration collection, below.