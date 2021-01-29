If there's one thing about Lori Harvey is that her style definitely knows how to turn heads. From lust-worthy birthday outfits to super cozy and chill attire, her wardrobe is truly unmatched — and now she's taking it to the next level by releasing her first-ever fashion collaboration.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, the luxury basics brand Naked Wardrobe released an exclusive new collection with Lori Harvey, featuring sweatpants and crop tops in a very neutral palette of colors of black, white, gray, mocha, and a very on-trend chocolate brown.

"I am extremely excited about the launch of LH x Naked Wardrobe," Harvey said in an official statement. "For the past six months, I wanted to focus on creating items that would motivate women to be comfortable in their skin. During the process, the designs of the crop tops and the joggers were tailored to compliment all shapes. We also chose a comfortable fabric to enhance the feel of the mood while wearing the line. These items are your everyday 'go-to' that will make you feel good and look good."

It's very fitting to have Harvey do a full collection with the brand since she's been wearing and posting about Naked Wardrobe since its launch in 2012. Founded by three sisters Shideh, Shida, and Shirin Kaviani, Naked Wardrobe prides itself on making affordable luxury-quality basics to fit almost any body type.

"Lori has been a long-time friend and champion of Naked Wardrobe. She came to us with the idea for the collection, and it was a blast coming together to bring the LH X Naked Wardrobe collection to life," the sisters told NYLON. "She had a very clear vision of what she wanted to achieve and was extremely hands-on throughout the process. She was very intentional in selecting silhouettes and fabrications in a range of neutral colors for a second-skin feel, that inspires confidence in all women."

The full Lori Harvey x Naked Wardrobe collection comes in sizes XXS to 3XL and ranges in price from $38 from $56. You can check out more from the collection, below, and it's now available on NakedWardrobe.com, Nordstrom.com, as well as select Nordstrom stores nationwide.

Courtesy of Naked Wardrobe

Courtesy of Naked Wardrobe