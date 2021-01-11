The year's hottest couple (thus far) has declared their love to the world the new-fashioned way, making it Instagram official.

Michael B. Jordan, the 33-year-old Black Panther star and People's Sexiest Man Alive, and 23-year-old Lori Harvey, the TV personality daughter of Steve Harvey, carefully timed their relationship rollout, posting a collage of cozy film snaps on Instagram at the same time, no caption needed. It's a classic holiday bae post, with the two kissing and standing in front of what appears to be a very skinny Christmas tree.

Can you hear that? It's the sound of hearts breaking everywhere, not least of which, Meek Mill's.