Photos via Getty
Entertainment
Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Made It Instagram Official
Meet 2021's newest celebrity couple.
The year's hottest couple (thus far) has declared their love to the world the new-fashioned way, making it Instagram official.
Michael B. Jordan, the 33-year-old Black Panther star and People's Sexiest Man Alive, and 23-year-old Lori Harvey, the TV personality daughter of Steve Harvey, carefully timed their relationship rollout, posting a collage of cozy film snaps on Instagram at the same time, no caption needed. It's a classic holiday bae post, with the two kissing and standing in front of what appears to be a very skinny Christmas tree.
Can you hear that? It's the sound of hearts breaking everywhere, not least of which, Meek Mill's.