It feels like roughly 30 years ago that Off-White held its Fall 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week, when all three Hadid women walked the runway and designer Virgil Abloh debuted his latest sneaker collab with Nike. In reality, it was a mere five months ago, and the Off-White x Nike Air Jordans are about to drop very soon. The Off-White™ x Air Jordan 4 in "Sail," a white-and-cream colorway, will go on sale July 25 in limited quantities, so it's important to know now when, where, and how to purchase them.

Nike's website has announced the sneaker, which retails for $200, will be available to purchase on its website beginning Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m. Currently, you can sign up online to be notified when it drops, but it's probably a much safer bet to set multiple alarms on your phone in preparation. According to Sneaker News, sizes for the women's shoe will start at 3.5 and go up to a 16.5.

Check out more photos of the Off-White™ x Air Jordan 4 in "Sail," below, and sign up to be notified of any new release updates on Nike's website. Plus, don't forget to mark you calendars for July 25. If you happen to miss getting a pair for yourself when it drops, you can always turn to resale sites like GOAT, StockX, and eBay later.

Courtesy of Nike

Courtesy of Nike

Courtesy of Nike