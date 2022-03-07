Following a slew of rumors online, including an Instagram reveal made by rapper A$AP Nast just days before, Supreme and Burberry have finally announced their official collaboration. The upcoming collection’s confirmation comes just a day before the British heritage brand is expected to host its Fall 2022 runway show in London, making its return to in-person events for the first time in two years.

On Monday, March 7, both brands announced their partnership via Instagram as a part of a new collection for Spring 2022. Slated to drop on Thursday, March 10, the sought-after capsule line will include a range of apparel and accessories, with each brand releasing its own exclusive items. As expected from Supreme, you’ll be able to shop coveted outwear and oversized sweatshirts to box-logo tees, skateboard gear, and more. Burberry will also be coming out with its very own line of limited-edition goods, like comfy loungewear, silk pajamas, and Burberry’s signature plaid sets, among others.

If you’re looking to cop pieces from the highly-anticipated Burberry x Supreme collaboration before it sells out, check out everything we know about the new capsule collection, including what to expect and when you can purchase, ahead.

What is the Supreme x Burberry Collaboration?

As part of a Spring 2022 capsule collection, the Supreme x Burberry collaboration is slated to release a full lineup of brand new apparel and accessories. For the upcoming release, you can expect to see exclusive items from both brands, with Supreme to launch such items as trench coats, down puffer jackets, denim trucker jackets, rugby tees, hooded sweatshirts, denim pieces, T-shirts, crusher (or bucket) hats, six-panel caps, and skateboards. Burberry will also be dropping a few of its own limited-edition pieces for the collection, consisting of a leather track jacket, leather track pant, and a silk pajama set. Prices have yet to be announced.

Courtesy of Burberry/Bolade Banjo

When and where can I cop the Supreme x Burberry Collaboration?

The Supreme x Burberry collection will be available for purchase in-store and online starting on Thursday, March 10, launching first in the U.S., UK, and Europe, as well as all other markets on Saturday, March 12. The two brands will also be debuting a six-panel cap and crusher hat, set for release at a later date. While we wait for the collaboration to officially drop, you can view the full campaign, lensed by photographer Bolade Banjo and starring supermodel Irina Shayk, in more detail, below.

Courtesy of Burberry/Bolade Banjo

Courtesy of Burberry/Bolade Banjo

Courtesy of Burberry/Bolade Banjo

Courtesy of Burberry/Bolade Banjo

Courtesy of Burberry/Bolade Banjo

Courtesy of Burberry/Bolade Banjo

Courtesy of Burberry/Bolade Banjo