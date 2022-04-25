India Roby
Teddy Santis for New Balance Made debut collection.
Courtesy of New Balance

Fashion

Aimé Leon Dore’s Teddy Santis Debuts New Balance Collection

The New York designer is MADE in USA’s first-ever creative director.

One year since New Balance announced Teddy Santis, founder of Aimé Leon Dore, as its first-ever Creative Director for New Balance’s in-house line MADE in USA, his debut collection is finally here.

Courtesy of New Balance

The upcoming line, which will drop on April 28, features unisex sportswear and limited-edition versions of the brand’s 990 sneaker for the silhouette’s 40th anniversary.

See some of our favorite looks from Santis’ debut collection for New Balance MADE in USA, ahead.

Courtesy of New Balance
fb
tw

Tap