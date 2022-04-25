Aimé Leon Dore’s Teddy Santis Debuts New Balance Collection

Fashion
The New York designer is MADE in USA’s first-ever creative director.
One year since New Balance announced Teddy Santis, founder of Aimé Leon Dore, as its first-ever Creative Director for New Balance’s in-house line MADE in USA, his debut collection is finally here.
The upcoming line, which will drop on April 28, features unisex sportswear and limited-edition versions of the brand’s 990 sneaker for the silhouette’s 40th anniversary.
See some of our favorite looks from Santis’ debut collection for New Balance MADE in USA, ahead.