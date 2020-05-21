It's been 19 years since Legally Blonde hit theaters, but with a sequel, a musical, and talks of a third movie in the works, the 2001 Reese Witherspoon classic still holds up. Elle Woods' unapologetically pink and feminine looks have become a cultural staple, and unsurprisingly, have stayed relevant into 2020.

For our latest edition of our NYLON series Private Icon, we shopped out items inspired by some of Woods' best outfits.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.