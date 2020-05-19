Reese Witherspoon Will Star In 'Legally Blonde 3,' Written By Mindy Kaling

Reese Witherspoon is on something of a reunion tour right now, revisiting all her old haunts after spending the better part of the past three years establishing herself as a super-producer slash prestige-TV darling. Just last week, the Oscar-winning actor signed on to return to her Sweet Home Alabama roots by starring in two new Netflix romcoms, and now, she has done the same for what is perhaps her most well-known role: Elle Woods. Yes, you read that correctly: Reese Witherspoon is officially all in for Legally Blonde 3.

It's been 19 years since Witherspoon first stepped into the classic role of Elle Woods and 17 years since she dusted it off with the hit-or-miss sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. News of a possible third installment for the popular pink franchise first surfaced two years ago, in 2018, with Deadline reporting that the script was then being developed by original screenwriters Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah. Now, however, writing duties have shifted over to Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor (who are also writing a wedding comedy together that will star Kaling and Priyanka Chopra). Rather than working off Smith and McCullah's previous screenplay, Kaling and Goor are starting from scratch to come up with an entirely new concept.

As for what the concept will be, only time will tell. But with Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company taking over production duties (alongside Oscar-nominated original producer Marc Platt), it's all but guaranteed this long-awaited third installment will be another jolt of pink-dusted girl power. And with the hilarious duo of Kaling and Goor penning the script, it's guaranteed to be a laugh riot that will hopefully bless us with several more lines as memorable as, "Oh, I like your outfit too, except when I dress up as a frigid bitch, I try not to look so constipated."

Now, can somebody get Jennifer Coolidge on the phone?