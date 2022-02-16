Even if you’re not familiar with the names Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, you’re most likely fan of their wardrobe work. The stylist duo, best known for dressing Olivia Rodrigo, Willow Smith, Rosalía, and more, have recently partnered with accessories mega-retailer Claire’s as its official “CStylists,” offering their best fashion tips and tricks in a series of creative videos.

“I’ve always been obsessed with over-accessorizing and grew up shopping at Claire’s,” Chenelle shares with NYLON. “It is also the only place I’ve ever gotten my piercings. [With this new video series,] you might be able to witness a second piercing.”

“We love bringing our customers the best talent and curated points of view so they can get the look and express themselves in their own unique ways. Chloe and Chenelle share our values of democratizing style and opening the doors for everyday discovery,” said Claire’s Chief Marketing Officer Kristin Patrick in an official statement. “We’re excited to be working with two incredible like-minded partners.”

On Wednesday, February 16, Claire’s first “CStyles Content Series” video takes on the pearl jewelry trend, showcasing the Delgadillos’ expert take on the pop-punk aesthetic that Rodrigo and Smith channel with ease. “Pop-punk can be whatever you want, which is punk within itself,” says Chenelle. “Fishnets, Docs, platforms, creepers, chains, belts, and anything else — everything goes.” In the new video, which exclusively premieres on NYLON, Chloe and Chenelle believe more is more, as they layer and mix pearls and chains, and even using earrings to embellish an outfit.

“The key is not to overthink, especially when it comes to layering,” notes Chloe. “We also love mixing in personal timeless jewelry with trendier pieces to keep it fun and different each time. Right now, we love to add necklaces and/or earrings to hats, blazers and hair. It’s a fun way to elevate the look and make it unique to the individual.”

Watch Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo’s first “CStyles Content Series” video with Claire’s exclusively on NYLON, below.