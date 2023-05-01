Ice Spice’s First Met Gala Dress Is, Well, Icy

Ice Spice made her Met Gala debut on Monday night, arriving on the steps of The Met in a white textured Balmain gown. The dress has sheer panels running down the long sleeves, and all the way down to the floor, with a bridal-like train following her as she walks. The rapper swapped her signature purse — which she’s known for keeping by her side at all times — for a film camera, taking pictures of the photographers.

While Ice kept her signature red hair shade for the event, she opted for a long, straight, hairstyle with a gelled sweeping side part. She completed the frosty (or, dare we say it, icy) look with white eyeshadow, a black cat-eye, diamond earrings, and lipgloss. The result was TikTok’s cold girl beauty trend meets red carpet glamour.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ice Spice went from TikTok virality to becoming a household name (and one of the most popular rappers of the moment) last year. In 2023 alone, she’s been on a roll: she’s been spotted front row at Coach’s fashion week show with Lil Nas X, performed at Rolling Loud, released Boy's a Liar Pt. 2. with Pink Pantheress, and even spent the day dancing with North West on TikTok.

Nicki Minaj called the Ice Spice the “people’s princess” and Anna Wintour personally invited her to this year’s Met Gala, meaning we should expect this to be the first of her many Met Gala moments.