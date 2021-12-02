16 Indie Brands To Shop For One-Of-One Holiday Gifts

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. Next up: We picked out our favorite under-the-radar indie brands for unique, one-of-a-kind gifts to give this season.

If you’re shopping for the individualist who loves a new brand or a custom piece, then this guide is your one-stop shop to find one-of-one gifts from indie brands that your recipient will love. Luckily, on a year-long deep dive of Instagram saves and late-night Explore Page scrolling, we’ve found the coolest gift ideas to fulfill your needs, from bags and jewelry to shoes and clothing with the most unique pieces the internet has to offer.

This holiday season, there are tons of easy-to-DM brands that only exist in the social media sphere. And, they’re just as cool, if not cooler, than your go-to mainstream names. Not to mention, these small indie brands are also breaking the fast fashion cycle, and many of them are using sustainable methods, as well. Clara Chu, for examples, is upcycling household items into fun, vibrant bags, while The Series is creating quirky puffers from your childhood sleeping bag.

To start holiday gift shopping for your cool friend or loved one in your life (or maybe even yourself), keep scrolling.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Indie Brands To Shop For Gifts: Bag Designers

Clara Chu

Accessories designer Clara Chu is upgrading the most basic household items into the liveliest of bags. From mops to chip clips, there isn’t anything she can’t make into the cutest, zaniest purse.

Florist

This streetwear bag brand is upgrading your cowhide leather bag with colorful hand-painted motifs. Handmade in Brooklyn, these bags are a guaranteed special gift and even offer custom options if you’re looking to get personal.

Sarah Elise Studio

Dutch designer Sarah Elise is upcycling sneakers into your new favorite bag. Each bag is handmade and one-of-one, making for an extra special present.

Asata Maisé

Delaware-based designer Asata Maisé’s focus on recycling and slow fashion is reflected in her beautiful patchwork pieces. Her handmade pieces are thoughtful, well-crafted, and sustainable.

Indie Brands To Shop For Gifts: Jewelry Designers

Ivies by Ivy

For your ring-obsessed friend, these adorable handmade baubles from Ivies by Ivy are the perfect addition to their collection. The multi-colored swirl rings are an automatic serotonin boost.

Vanessa Schindler

Swiss designer Vanessa Schindler makes distinct sculptural jewelry by hand with bioresin. Her one-of-a-kind pieces make for the coolest, most thoughtful gift.

Onkalo Jewelry

Wales-based brand Onkalo’s unique pieces are self-proclaimed as “punk goblin jewelery.” These colorful, eccentric pieces are ideated and made by designer Nia and are nothing if not special.

Juicy Chews

The product of boredom in a bedroom during lockdown, Juicy Chews is the jovial jewelry that is guaranteed for fun, playful fashion. The brand’s resin rings make a happy and handmade gift.

Indie Brands To Shop For Gifts: Clothing Designers

Juliet Johnstone

Celebrity-favorite brand and designer Juliet Johnstone is known for her unique hand-painted pieces decorated with snake, butterfly, and flower motifs, to name a few. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are among the stylish stars to wear her cool-girl pieces.

The Series

The Series is a genderless, seasonless brand that uses pre-existing materials to create fresh, new pieces. Among our favorite winter creations are its puffers made from vintage sleeping bags with the option to do custom from your own materials.

Birthday Girl Shop

L.A.-based brand Birthday Girl Shop is hand-painting vintage items to make pretty, pastel pieces. From floral motifs to abstract prints, its pieces are definitely a special addition to any closet.

Olivia Rose The Label

Indie fashion label Olivia Rose The Label is a made-to-order brand that creates romantic wear to love. Puffed sleeves, square necklines, and elegant bodices are seen throughout her lovely pieces.

Indie Brands To Shop For Gifts: Shoe Designers

Tega Akinola

Designer Tega Akinola went viral for her resourceful upcycled USB cable heels and her Patagonia mini bags, which resulted in her building her brand. Akinola’s quirky designs are becoming synonymous with sustainability and streetwear.

Simona Vanth

Simona Vanth’s artistic pieces are sculptural masterpieces, that also happen to double as shoes. She experiments with artisanal techniques and unexpected materials to create high-quality, sustainable collections.

Ancuta Sarca

Fashion East alumni Ancuta Sarca is known for using deadstock fabric to make the most distinctive shoes. Her newest collection consists of sporty kitten heels that are Cher-endorsed.

Kira Goodey

One of the cutting-edge brands making genderless shoes is designer Kira Goodey. The extreme platforms come in Mary Janes, lace-up boots, and many other powerful styles.