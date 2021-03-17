This Instagram-Favorite Sunglasses Brand Is Bringing The Aviator Back For Summer

It’s time to put the tiny sunglasses away for good. Just in time for the longer, brighter days ahead, Instagram-favorite brand Lexxola has added a new style to its collection: “Tommy,” aviator-style gold frames that will soon be your go-to sunnies this summer.

The new launch, which drops on Wednesday in four colorways — mint, orange, brown, and brown gradient — and retails for $200, was the result of Lexxola’s budding community. (Stylish celebs like Kaia Gerber, Emma Chamberlain, and Devon Lee Carlson have all been spotted wearing the London-based label.) Among thousands of requests and recommendations the brand has received via social media, the aviator style idea stood out the most, Lexxola’s CEO Zane Saleh tells NYLON.

The brand has taken off since its launch in 2019, seeing its biggest jump in growth through 2020 — more than a whopping 6,000 percent, according to the brand. Its retro-inspired styles are all over Instagram, but it’s the “Damien” frame, an acetate version of the aviator, that has become a crowd favorite, proving that the ‘80s-era style, along with the newly available Tommy, is bound to make a comeback in 2021.

“The Damien continues to serve as one of the hero styles within our core collection. The appeal is undoubtedly the combination of shape and a strong choice of lens colors, worn by individuals with a distinct character, style, and attitude,” says Saleh. “The Tommy is an eternal classic style, an icon among many sunglasses. We decided to give the aviators customized color lenses, high-quality surgical-grade steel frames, and the most refined techniques in line with Lexxola’s production.”

See more of Lexxola’s Tommy frames in the campaign images, below, and shop the style online now.

Annie Reid/Courtesy of Lexxola