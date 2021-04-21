Courtesy of Solid & Striped

18 Printed Swimsuits You’ll Want To Show Off On Instagram

Do it for the ‘gram.

If you’re noticing what we’re noticing, then statement-making, Instagram-worthy bikinis and one-pieces are starting to take over your social feeds in a dangerous way. Bright, flashy prints and new, interesting silhouettes are popping up all over your Explore and For You pages as a sign to fill your online cart with adventurous swimwear for the warm-weather season.

Some of our favorite celebrities such as Lizzo and Dua Lipa are already posting on the ‘gram with daring swim looks that are setting the tone for the summer. While the latest trends for this season run the gamut from lurex swimwear to high-cut bikini bottoms, the running theme through it all is that our bathing suits are being reinvented in fresh and exciting ways.

When it comes to prints, this summer is calling for all things retro or mod, electric-tinted animal motifs, and fantastical florals, while silhouettes range from your sporty-girl surf suit to your cottagecore-leaning, puff-sleeved bikini. Brands like Frankies Bikinis and Triangl are leaning into ‘60s florals and designers Norma Kamali, Fella Swim, and more are using art as inspiration for their creative prints.

For eye-catching suits that are sure to to make your followers stop scrolling and double-tap, keep reading on and get to shopping.

Ornit Kailan One Piece
Agua Bendita

This contrasted ombré suit has an artful floral print overlaid.

Coco Top in Diamond Geo
Tropic of C
Lira Bottom in Diamond Geo
Tropic of C

A digitally-printed fabric, this high-cut bikini has an ultra-modern geometric pattern.

Surf Suit
LaDoubleJ

This mod surf suit has an open back for some skin. It can also double as a bodysuit with denim shorts or a flowy skirt.

Maggie Underwire Bikini Top
Frankie's Bikinis
Connor Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Frankie's Bikinis

This multi-colored floral is the prettiest bold print for summer. It has neon accents and a dainty silhouette.

Sari One Piece
Andrea Iyamah

In a classic design, this well-made one-piece boasts a perfectly fresh lemon print.

Mara Foil Snake Bikini Top
Onia
Sabrina Foil Snake Bikini Bottom
Onia

With a sculpting design, this sleek snake bikini has a modern form and a cool-girl print.

Eva Top
Beach Riot
Emmy Bikini Bottom
Beach Riot

This athleisure bikini is in a bright red and pink colorway with a contemporary ribbed fabric.

Cherie Top
Bain De Minuit
Cherie Bottom
Bain De Minuit

This blouse-style bikini is most unique due to its zodiac-inspired motif of the sun, stars, and moon.

Lucian Top
Fella Swim
Marco Bottom
Fella Swim

This distinctive pattern is a drawn from the work of artist Betty Carrington and comes in many statement styles.

Zebra Solidad One-Piece
Montce

This sporty suit is in a trendy zebra print with a pretty keyhole opening on the back.

Biscotti Vacation Bandeau
Peony Swimwear
Biscotti Ruched Hi Pant
Peony Swimwear

This retro Italian-summer suit has a chic silhouette and is made of fully sustainable and recycled fabric.

Maci Neon Pop
Triangl

This poppy floral suit is perfect to combine with your terrycloth bucket hat for a full beach look.

Amusement Triton Surf One Piece
Maaji

This sporty suit is full coverage and has a mix of tropical prints.

The Ginger Top Snake Jacquard
Solid & Striped
The Ginger Bottom Snake Jacquard
Solid & Striped

A twist on your classic snakeskin, this bathing suit is in bold turquoise with a jacquard texture.

Triangle Bathing Two Pieces Swimsuit Bikini Set
Verdusa

This print is popping up everywhere and swim is no exception, mix this fun black-and-white bikini with other prints or denim for a summer look.

Oreya One Shouler Top
Melissa Simone
Oreya High Cut Bottom
Melissa Simone

This one-shoulder bikini has an ethereal watercolor-like pattern in different hues of blue.

Ashley Graham Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
Swimsuits For All

In a sexy silhouette, this pink leopard suit is sure to be a standout this season.

Super Low Back Mio
Norma Kamali

With an abstract print, this colorful one-piece has a high-cut leg and low back.

