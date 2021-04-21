18 Printed Swimsuits You’ll Want To Show Off On Instagram

If you’re noticing what we’re noticing, then statement-making, Instagram-worthy bikinis and one-pieces are starting to take over your social feeds in a dangerous way. Bright, flashy prints and new, interesting silhouettes are popping up all over your Explore and For You pages as a sign to fill your online cart with adventurous swimwear for the warm-weather season.

Some of our favorite celebrities such as Lizzo and Dua Lipa are already posting on the ‘gram with daring swim looks that are setting the tone for the summer. While the latest trends for this season run the gamut from lurex swimwear to high-cut bikini bottoms, the running theme through it all is that our bathing suits are being reinvented in fresh and exciting ways.

When it comes to prints, this summer is calling for all things retro or mod, electric-tinted animal motifs, and fantastical florals, while silhouettes range from your sporty-girl surf suit to your cottagecore-leaning, puff-sleeved bikini. Brands like Frankies Bikinis and Triangl are leaning into ‘60s florals and designers Norma Kamali, Fella Swim, and more are using art as inspiration for their creative prints.

For eye-catching suits that are sure to to make your followers stop scrolling and double-tap, keep reading on and get to shopping.

