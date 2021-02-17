Issa Rae Is The Star Of Madewell's Spring 2021 Campaign

Madewell has tapped Issa Rae to star in its "What Are You Made Of?" Spring 2021 campaign, styled by Rae's own stylist Jason Rembert. She also chose Black creatives to work with on the shoot, including photographer Alexis Hunley and filmmaker Sadé Clacken Joseph.

"I feel like I have a door open to me to create certain projects and I have a responsibility to bring other people through this door. And this applies to everyone involved with a creative project," Rae told Fast Company. "There have been projects I have worked on — from ad campaigns to films — where literally 99% of the people on the set are white guys. It’s like, 'Y’all didn’t even try.' Even when you have a Black person as a lead, you need to bring on board other Black creatives as part of the project. It has to be part of your mandate."

Madewell's spring offerings first debuted in January with a special lookbook featuring the brand and retailer's favorite florists. "I’m most excited about the versatility and functionality of our spring collection," Madewell's Head of Design Joyce Lee told NYLON. "It includes really comfortable but style-forward pieces in bright, happy colors that feel like the perfect transition for spring."

The "What Are You Made Of?" campaign also features Elaine Welteroth, Jacqueline Woodson, Shaniqwa Jarvis, Tonya Ingram, and more. Check out photos and a video of Rae in the campaign, below. Plus, you can shop her looks on Madewell's website now.

Photo by Alexis Hunley

Photo by Alexis Hunley

Photo by Alexis Hunley

Photo by Alexis Hunley

Photo by Alexis Hunley

Photo by Alexis Hunley

Photo by Alexis Hunley