Madewell Debuted Its Spring 2021 Collection With Some Of Your Favorite Florists

We may be in the thick of winter (and quarantine) dressing, but it's never too early to start thinking about your warm-weather wardrobe. Madewell released a preview of its Spring 2021 collection on Friday, and we're already adding a few of these pieces to our shopping wishlists.

Since most of our wardrobe over the past year has consisted of loungewear while spending the majority of our time at home, Madewell's Head of Design, Joyce Lee, made sure to prioritize comfort while creating the new collection. "I’m most excited about the versatility and functionality of our spring collection," Lee tells NYLON. "It includes really comfortable but style-forward pieces in bright, happy colors that feel like the perfect transition for spring."

Lee's personal favorites include the denim duster, long-sleeve jumpsuit, and a new hoodie-and-sweatshorts set from the MWL line, which debuted in October of last year as Madewell's first official athleisure launch. For the Spring 2021 lookbook, the brand teamed up with some of its favorite florists, including Ryan Norville, Ryan Rose, Tabia Yapp, and Sophia Moreno Bunge, and each of them created floral arrangements inspired by the new collection.

Madewell is releasing some of its select spring pieces online now. See more of the collection, below.

Courtesy of Madewell

