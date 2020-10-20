The expression "better late than never" seems particularly fitting for Madewell's most recent announcement. The brand has dropped its first-ever athleisure collection of 25 styles including sweatpants, hoodies, leggings, bras, and more pieces that were designed to be paired with other Madewell classics.

“Athleisure has been a widely requested category, even before the pandemic,” Joyce Lee, Madewell's Head of Design, told Glamour. “We designed the MWL collection to merge comfort and versatility with pieces that our customers can wear all day."

While athleisure has been a popular (and very crowded) market for a few years now, Madewell made the decision to launch its own line after hearing the needs of its own customers, who were looking for more casual pieces to add to their closets.

The Make Weekends Longer collection comes just in time for those who are slowly spending most of their days indoors as temperatures drop. It's also budget-friendly, with the entire collection retailing for under $100. Each piece also includes a sustainable element, be it recycled polyester or organic cotton.

Madewell will continue to expand its new athleisure category, with new styles expected to drop monthly. Check out some of the campaign images below then shop the new collection for yourself over on Madewell's website.

Courtesy of Madewell

