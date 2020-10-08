Have you found yourself mindlessly pulling back your cuticles or maybe squeezing a stress ball so tightly it explodes? Well, you're not alone. 2020 has been a year of high stress and anxiety, which has led to that natural need for something to fill our hands in order to calm our nerves.

Jewelry brand J. Hannah has come up with a solution that doesn't require destroying your nail beds or latching a fidget spinner to your person. The brand has launched its Pivot series, consisting of three anxiety rings that feature inner spinning bands to occupy the hands while they’re being worn. The rings, which start at $395, are dubbed as "tiny talismans to self-soothe," and 10 percent of proceeds from the new collection's sales will go towards the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

"Fidget spinners are truly useful, but what if you could transform this grounding tool into adornment? This design has been incubating for a long time now, as creating kinetic jewelry with moving parts complicates the design process," founder and designer Jess Hannah Révész said in an official statement. "We've arrived at the Pivot Ring feeling it strikes a balance — comfortable and calming weight that is satisfying to the compulsive touch. At J. Hannah we think of jewelry as talismans, so we hope that this will be a useful talisman to those who wear it."

Take a look at the new collection, below, and shop it over on J. Hannah's website now.

J. Hannah

J. Hannah

J. Hannah