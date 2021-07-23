Fashion
The sweet couple and parents have a variety of looks.
In 2016, Joe Jonas slid into Sophie Turner’s DMs, taking a leap of faith that would ultimately start the pair’s long-lasting relationship. Now married with a child, the two are still as cute and stylish as ever. They’ve also garnered a low-key matching couple look, as they often wear similar pieces or share the same vintage tees. Up ahead, tap through to see their best coupled-up fashion moments yet.
The first time spotted together in public, Jonas and Turner wore their own takes on the Canadian tuxedo.