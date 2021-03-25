Juicy Couture Just Dropped A New Spring-Friendly Collab

Juicy Couture has no shortage of collabs, but its latest has come just in time for your new spring wardrobe. Juicy Couture and Forever 21 have teamed up on a special collection of pastel hues on the Y2K fashion brand’s classics.

Of course, the classic velour tracksuit is available, as well as hoodies, rompers, bucket hats, hair pins, handbags, and even doggy jackets. Truly something for everyone.

“We felt it was only natural to merge our brands for a collection that is comfortable and fashion-forward,” said Alexandra Taylor, SVP, Marketing at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Forever 21 and Juicy Couture in an official statement. “Juicy Couture is a nostalgic phenomenon for many and a novelty for a new generation, I am thrilled to see these pieces become a part of their must-have wardrobe staples.”

This is just the lastest collab for Juicy Couture, which has recently partnered with brands like Apparis, Parade, and Kappa, just to name a few. The new Forever 21 x Juicy Couture collection is available now on Forever 21’s website, with prices ranging from $17.99 to $39.99. Shop a few of our favorites, below.

