Ganni And Juicy Couture Teamed Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection

Fashion
From velour sets to colorful monogram pieces, the range celebrates Hollywood’s most iconic “It” girls.
On Monday, March 28, Copenhagen-based cult-favorite label Ganni announced its latest collaboration with none other than beloved aughts brand Juicy Couture, set to reimagine iconic silhouettes like Juicy Couture’s rhinestone velour tracksuit, colorful monogram pieces, and more.
With the collaboration coming out later this week, get a sneak peek of everything you can expect to shop from the Ganni and Juicy Couture collection, ahead.