We know Julia Fox to wear many hats — she’s an actress, podcast host, and author. But now, she’s adding television host to her resume as the star says she’s launching her very own television series called “OMG Fashun!”

Following her packed schedule at New York Fashion Week, Fox hopped on Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 14, to announce that she’s hosting a new fashion competition show through a “major TV network,” though not explicitly named just yet. In the 50-second clip, she shares a sneak peek into the premise of the series, which is set to focus on “fashion disruptors,” or anyone known to create the craziest, most rule-breaking pieces.

Fox says she’s in search of rising unconventional designers to join her roster of contestants on the show, “whether you upcycle, make dresses out of seashells, leaves, or tampon applicators” — but make it fashion, of course. Not only could you potentially win, Fox adds, but you have the chance to become her next designer. As a fashion star in her own right, that sounds like the ultimate prize to us!

“I’m launching a new show and I want *you* to be a part of it,” Fox writes in her latest Instagram post. “I want to feature designers that are breaking the mold and aren’t afraid to push the boundaries.” She also mentions, “You don’t have to be classically trained — you just need to be creative and comfortable with unconventional materials and upcycling...F*ck corporate fashion...let’s get weird and make fashion history!!”

Not much is known about its release date for now but while we wait to receive more details about Fox’s upcoming show, check out her official announcement on Instagram, below. For anyone interested in signing up for “OMG Fashun!” as a contestant, applications are now open here.